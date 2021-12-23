EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in EQT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,341,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NYSE EQT opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.