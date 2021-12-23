EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

