Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 112.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,804,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after buying an additional 148,602 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

ENPH opened at $189.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.80. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

