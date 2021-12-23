EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENLC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 74,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,810,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

