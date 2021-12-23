Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 1765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 253,261 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

