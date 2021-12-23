Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,345,000 after acquiring an additional 117,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 135,120 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,868,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 351,325 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.