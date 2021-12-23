Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32,947.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $32,947.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00277538 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010350 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002457 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00145187 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

