EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,294.40

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,294.40 ($17.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,274 ($16.83). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,284 ($16.96), with a volume of 56,436 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,315.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,295.25.

In other EMIS Group news, insider Denise Collis bought 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($26,272.69). Also, insider Peter Southby bought 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,356 ($17.92) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($627.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,510 shares of company stock worth $2,080,826.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

