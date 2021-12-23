EMC Capital Management Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

