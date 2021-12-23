EMC Capital Management Purchases Shares of 16,697 NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NeoGames by 215.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,303,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $594.88 million and a PE ratio of 65.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

