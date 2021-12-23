EMC Capital Management Buys 193 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for approximately 0.8% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

