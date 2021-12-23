Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,988 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Embraer by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Embraer by 25.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 282,853 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

