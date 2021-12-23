Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,988 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $16.66.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.87.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.
About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
