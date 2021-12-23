Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 815 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $197.35 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

