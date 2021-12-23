Electrum Dark Tops One Day Volume of $103.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $10,391.44 and $103.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084572 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.