Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $37.09 million and approximately $759,303.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

