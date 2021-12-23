Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.98. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 108,672 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

