Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $2.98. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 108,672 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
