Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 18,646 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,646 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $151.88 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $276.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

