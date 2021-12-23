Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15,005 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

