Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.41 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

