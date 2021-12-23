Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.