Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

