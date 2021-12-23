Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $550,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 282.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of OKE opened at $57.78 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

