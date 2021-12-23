Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 533.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

BLK opened at $911.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

