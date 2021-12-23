Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

NYSE BEP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.