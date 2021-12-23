Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 167,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,391,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $246.28. 5,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

