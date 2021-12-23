Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 85 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $20.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,405.50. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,456. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 260.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,350.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,297.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

