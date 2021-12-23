Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 757 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,404. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81.

