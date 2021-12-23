Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 23,192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,694. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

