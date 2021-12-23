Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Dynatrace makes up approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.39, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

