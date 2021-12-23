Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

