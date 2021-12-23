Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.45) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.93).
Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,382 ($18.26). 150,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,152. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,341.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,394.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
