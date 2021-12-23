Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.12) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.40) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.45) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.93).

Shares of DNLM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,382 ($18.26). 150,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,152. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,341.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,394.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.81), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,566,195.16). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.66), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($964,162.65).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

