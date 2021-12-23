Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $276.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

