Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

