Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Millennium Management Llc Buys 30,681 Shares

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc bought 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc bought 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $542,800.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

