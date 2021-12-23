DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income has decreased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:DTF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

