Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $25.95 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DRETF opened at $18.30 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

