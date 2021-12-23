DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

