DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $909,650.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total value of $13,457,487.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.60, for a total value of $1,073,000.00.

DASH stock opened at $149.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion and a PE ratio of -41.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 130.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.