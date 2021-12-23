Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

