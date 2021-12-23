DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.43.

DNBBY stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

