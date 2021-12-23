Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.5% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after purchasing an additional 195,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $115.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,687. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.