Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

DDL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE DDL opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

