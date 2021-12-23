Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.60% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

