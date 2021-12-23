DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,138.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.15 million and $2,138.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.05 or 0.00397832 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,070,683,929 coins and its circulating supply is 7,930,322,239 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

