Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

