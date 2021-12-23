DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.73

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 140703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

