dForce Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $40.42 million and $2.48 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00043900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00209870 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 348,575,560 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

