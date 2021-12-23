Dev Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00004740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $29,494.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003709 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00034744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00401943 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.