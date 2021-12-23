Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.34.

Denbury stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 3.57. Denbury has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.