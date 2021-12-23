Delphi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

BABA traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 339,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,267,444. The firm has a market cap of $316.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

